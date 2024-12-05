On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Up 11.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 197.52 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 190.66 ($2.42). Approximately 9,769,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,549% from the average daily volume of 592,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.60 ($2.18).

Specifically, insider Shaun Morton bought 12,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £25,107.17 ($31,902.38).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 187 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of £360.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2,311.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,111.11%.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

