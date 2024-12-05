J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

J.Jill has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.Jill to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

J.Jill Stock Down 4.4 %

J.Jill stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 149,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,336. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $411.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

