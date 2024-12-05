Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 104,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 63,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

