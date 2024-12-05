Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 256.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,699 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of RTX worth $118,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

