Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 279 ($3.55).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,752.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211.40 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.24.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.78 ($3,139.49). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.08 ($2,094.13). Insiders have bought a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $575,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

