Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 279 ($3.55).
Several brokerages have recently commented on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday.
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.78 ($3,139.49). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.08 ($2,094.13). Insiders have bought a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $575,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
