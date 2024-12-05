SWAN Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.6% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.