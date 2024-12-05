Quarry LP Sells 20,423 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Quarry LP lowered its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP owned about 0.15% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $93,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

HQH opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

