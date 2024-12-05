RBF Capital LLC Acquires 69,349 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,349 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Century Casinos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,896,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,530,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 325,890 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNTY shares. JMP Securities raised Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

