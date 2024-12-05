Red Wave Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.