Red Wave Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

