Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 126,290 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,290 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.16% of Quanex Building Products worth $28,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,347,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 147,444 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 165,121 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,202,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NX

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.