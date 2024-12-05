Riposte Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Riposte Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 478,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,509.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.