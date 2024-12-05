Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

