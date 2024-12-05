Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 3,232,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,801. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.