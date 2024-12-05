Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $284-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.48 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Zumiez Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 687,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,651. The stock has a market cap of $385.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zumiez will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,793.70. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

