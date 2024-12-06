Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $46,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after buying an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,960,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,173,000 after purchasing an additional 225,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.25.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FI opened at $204.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

