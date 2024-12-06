Analysts Offer Predictions for Russel Metals FY2025 Earnings

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02). Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$54.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$45.79 on Friday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$35.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.28.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

