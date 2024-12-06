Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of RVP stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 71,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,743,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,090,003.74. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 179,279 shares of company stock worth $136,839 in the last ninety days. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
