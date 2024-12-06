Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$29.94 and last traded at C$30.10. Approximately 57,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 68,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.71.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Enghouse Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 83,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.15, for a total transaction of C$2,694,170.00. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

