Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 10,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.33% of Data I/O worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

