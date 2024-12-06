Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$63.50 and last traded at C$63.50. 4,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.82.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.54. The stock has a market cap of C$483.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Insider Activity

About Teck Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips sold 19,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.35, for a total value of C$1,260,650.00. Also, Director James Kitchener Gowans purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$246,600.12. Corporate insiders own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

