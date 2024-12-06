Insider Buying: Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF) Insider Buys £25,583.04 in Stock

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF – Get Free Report) insider Marsden Proctor acquired 79,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £25,583.04 ($32,643.92).

Facilities by ADF Price Performance

Shares of LON ADF opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £35.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,078.33 and a beta of 0.59. Facilities by ADF plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.74 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.46.

Facilities by ADF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Facilities by ADF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

Facilities by ADF Company Profile

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

