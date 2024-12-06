Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $108.53. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $106.80, with a volume of 9,997,988 shares traded.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -567.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43.

