iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $23.22. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 113,039 shares.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBHE. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 163.5% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,275,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 791,102 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 130,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

