Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $284,000 in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Separately, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000.

Shares of AFK opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.70. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

The VanEck Africa Index ETF (AFK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS GDP Africa index, a GDP and market-cap-weighted index of companies generating a majority of their revenues in Africa. AFK was launched on Jul 10, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

