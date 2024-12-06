Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

