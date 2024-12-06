Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 3,099 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 29,395,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 234.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after buying an additional 2,685,675 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,850,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,881,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 755.86% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

