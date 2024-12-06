SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $451.55 and last traded at $450.94, with a volume of 1697433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $447.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,015,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

