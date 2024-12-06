Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.37). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.37), with a volume of 4,888 shares.
Northern Investors Trading Up 7,983.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.
About Northern Investors
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
