iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $202.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.15 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

