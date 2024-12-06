State Street Corp Buys 74,784 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,471,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $185.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

