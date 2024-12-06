Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,138,826 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,138,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,099,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AeroVironment Dives Into a Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.