Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3,587.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344,229 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $54,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PRF stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

