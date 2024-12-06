Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $120.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $120,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $202.49 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.15 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.55 and a 200-day moving average of $191.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

