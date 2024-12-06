Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,740 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53.

