nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.5 million-$141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.8 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.730 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. nCino has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,537.50. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,064.60. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

