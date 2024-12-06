Wexford Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,905 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $37.53 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

