Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Tilly’s Q3 Earnings

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Tilly’s Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.60. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

