Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for MRVL Earnings

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

MRVL opened at $113.37 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359,005 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.