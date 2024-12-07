322,964 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 322,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. This represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,869,133. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JCI opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.