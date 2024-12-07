Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,270,998 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,844,000 after buying an additional 281,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $248.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.43. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $158.22 and a one year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

