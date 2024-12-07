Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,524 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,113,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 89,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

DHI stock opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average is $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

