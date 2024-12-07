Benitec Biopharma Inc. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On December 4, 2024, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually. A total of 17,993,811 shares of the company’s common stock were either present or represented by proxy at the meeting, accounting for 90.81% of the issued and outstanding shares eligible to vote.

Get alerts:

The key proposals presented at the meeting, along with the final voting results, are as follows:

1. Proposal 1 – Election of Directors:– Director Nominee J. Kevin Buchi received 17,306,616 votes ‘For,’ 21,771 votes ‘Withhold,’ and 665,424 Broker Non-Votes.– Director Nominee Peter Francis received 16,452,185 votes ‘For,’ 876,202 votes ‘Withhold,’ and 665,424 Broker Non-Votes.

2. Proposal 2 – Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:

– 17,978,704 votes were ‘For,’ 260 votes were ‘Against,’ and 14,847 votes were ‘Abstain.’

3. Proposal 3 – Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation:

– 17,307,680 votes were ‘For,’ 6,148 votes were ‘Against,’ 14,559 votes were ‘Abstain,’ and there were 665,424 Broker Non-Votes.

4. Proposal 4 – Approval of an Amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to Authorize the Issuance of Up to 5,000,000 Shares of Preferred Stock:

– 15,313,718 votes were ‘For,’ 1,999,102 votes were ‘Against,’ 15,567 votes were ‘Abstain,’ and there were 665,424 Broker Non-Votes.

All the proposals obtained the necessary votes for approval by the company’s stockholders. Following the meeting, Jerel A. Banks, Chief Executive Officer of Benitec Biopharma Inc., signed the report on December 6, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Benitec Biopharma’s 8K filing here.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles