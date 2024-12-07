The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 962.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 154,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 88,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.