Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 120,551 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 120,551 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $1,675,658.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,916. This trade represents a 31.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

