Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 337,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,877,250. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rubrik Stock Up 20.3 %
NYSE:RBRK opened at $64.54 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
