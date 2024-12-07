Castleark Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.13% of Glaukos worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $140.28 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

