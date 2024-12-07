Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,704 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up about 0.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.79% of Clean Harbors worth $103,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,070,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after buying an additional 248,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $247.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.39 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,703.26. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

