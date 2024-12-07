Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 705.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,928.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 74,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

