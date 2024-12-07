MCIA Inc Boosts Stock Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

MCIA Inc grew its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in RxSight were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RxSight by 854.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in RxSight by 82.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $61,352.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,807.98. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 11,111 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,106.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,259,066.27. This represents a 2.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,807 shares of company stock worth $3,202,275. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXST opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.11. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

