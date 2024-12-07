XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 2,132 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

